Bodies of 2 Women Allegedly Killed amid 'God's Misfits' Custody Battle Were Found in Chest Freezer

Veronica Butler and Jilian Kelley were found dead in April, leading to murder charges against Tifany Adams, Tad Bert Cullum, Cole Twombly, Cora Twombly and Paul Grice

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Tifany Adams, Veronica Butler and Jilian Kelley

Two women who were allegedly killed over a custody battle by a grandmother and her friends were reportedly found in a chest freezer buried on property leased by one of the alleged murderers.

Veronica Butler, 27, and Jilian Kelley, 39, disappeared in March in rural Oklahoma while on their way to pick up Butler’s children from their grandmother, Tifany Adams, who would later be accused of murdering the two women.

On April 13, Adams, 54, was arrested alongside her boyfriend Tad Bert Cullum, 43, Cole Earl Twombly, 50, and Cora Twombly, 44. Each of the suspects is charged with murder and kidnapping in connection with the deaths of the women, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said at the time.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Cole Earl Twombly (left), Tifany Machel Adam

Days later, authorities arrested a fifth suspect, Paul Grice, in connection with the killings, ABC 7 and KOCO reported at the time.

All five are allegedly members of “God’s Misfits,” which authorities claim is a fringe anti-government religious group. (The official Facebook page of the group denounced the murders in a statement following the arrests).

Related: Preacher's Wife and Her Friend Go Missing in 'Suspicious Disappearance,' Okla. Police Say

In search warrants reviewed by several local news outlets, authorities say they found the women’s bodies in a chest freezer on property leased by Cullum a few miles away from where Butler’s abandoned car was found, News Channel 10, KTUL and KATV report.

The freezer was discovered by investigators a day after they executed a search warrant on the property, News Channel 10 reports, citing the warrant documents.

Authorities reportedly found other items alongside the freezer that didn't belong to either of the victims, per the warrant, which was published by News Channel 10.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Cora Twombly (left), Tad Bert Cullum

Related: 'God's Misfits' Grandma Allegedly Confessed Role in Deaths of 2 Kansas Women Amid Custody Battle: Affidavit

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Plea information for the accused was not available in online court records. PEOPLE was not able to immediately reach the attorneys listed in court documents.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.