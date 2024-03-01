Bockfest is Cincinnati's ultimate survivor and more: Today's top stories | Daily Briefing

Schnitzel the goat marches in the Bockfest Parade in 2016.

Happy Bockfest, everyone!

I don't know about you, but I'll be taking off early today so I can head down to Arnold's Bar & Grill for the kickoff to this year's Bockfest Parade, which will wind through the streets of Over-the-Rhine before ending with the blessing of a beer keg at Old Saint Mary’s Church. After that, I’ll be off to Bockfest Hall to listen to music and sample dozens of bready bock-style beers.

Unlike 2023, Bockfest Hall will not be at Findlay Playground. That’s a good thing since last year’s weather made it a rather muddy affair. The weather was so bad on Bockfest Friday last year that the parade itself was canceled. The hall will now be hosted inside three local taprooms: Rhinegeist, Moerein Lager House and Northern Row.

It’s a good solution for now, but many wonder if the coordinators of the festival will ever be able to find a new permanent Bockfest Hall like the one it had for years at the old Moerlein brewery on Moore Street. To get some answers, I talked to current Bockfest director Steven Hampton, who filled me in on the decisions that went into this year’s festival, as well as his plans for the future.

What else you need to know Friday, March 1

🌧️ Weather: High of 46. Mostly cloudy with a shower.

🍽️ 10 new restaurants opened in Cincinnati in February, but 3 major casualties.

🏖️ Spring Break 2024: When Ohio's major universities, colleges go on break, travel warnings issued.

⚽ FC Cincinnati's work has only begun after CONCACAF Champions Cup victory vs. Cavalier FC.

⚾ Reds prospect Connor Phillips grew from his ups and downs in the big leagues in 2023.

Before you go: Need weekend plans?

Never be bored. Check out our list of the top 15 things to do this weekend. Yes, Bockfest is one of them.

