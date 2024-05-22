Boca Raton facts that may surprise you: Average rent, residents' occupations, income

You might know Boca Raton can mean "rat's mouth" in Spanish. But did you know it is one of the most educated and richest cities on mainland Palm Beach County?

Boca Raton is home to 97,422 people, according to the 2020 census. Read on to learn more about how the residents of Palm Beach County's second-most populous city — after West Palm Beach with about 117,400 residents — make their living and more, according to the most recent census and the U.S. Census Bureau's 2022 American Community Survey.

Commute times, average rent, other interesting facts

About 68% of residents are white, 4% are Black, and 20% are Hispanic.

About 5% of residents are veterans.

Workers report that their commutes are about 22 minutes long, which is shorter than the state average of 28 minutes.

Half of renters said in 2022 that they paid $2,232 a month, including utilities, compared with $1,525 across Florida.

Income and poverty in Boca Raton

Half of the city's households earn at least $88,620, much higher than Florida's median of $69,303, Census estimates show. Here's more:

About 9% of residents live in poverty. Here's the breakdown by age group.

Education levels, number of residents from foreign countries

About 60.5% of residents age 25 and older have college degrees, compared with 34% across the state. Here's the breakdown of residents by education level.

How Boca Raton residents make their living

Most of the city's work force is in the private sector.

Here are the industries residents work in.

Here are residents' occupations.

About 65% of workers drive alone to their jobs.

How many residents are in each age group?

About half of residents are younger than 45. Here's a detailed population breakdown by age group.

What languages do Boca Raton residents speak?

An estimated 29% of residents ages 5 and older speak English as their first language. About 16% speak Spanish.

What share of Boca Raton residents are seniors?

About 23% of residents are age 65 or older. Here's the breakdown:

What share of Boca Raton residents are children?

About 17% of residents are children younger than 18. Here's the breakdown.

What are families like in Boca Raton?

Families have an average of three people, the Census Bureau estimates. The chart below shows what share of households have each type of family.

Where did Boca Raton residents move from?

What housing is like in Boca Raton

The Census Bureau estimates the city's homeownership rate at 63%. Statewide, 67% of homes are owned by the people living in them.

Here's a detailed breakdown of bedroom counts in homes across the city:

Disability in Boca Raton

About 10% of residents claim a disability. Please note that some people may claim more than one disability.

Family and marital status

Here is the percent of men and women who are married, widowed, divorced, separated or never have been married.

