Boca Raton election results: Yvette Drucker, Andy Thomson win council seats

BOCA RATON — Residents of Boca Raton, Palm Beach County's second-largest city with 97,422 residents, elected new candidates for Seats C and D on the City Council on Tuesday, March 19. Incumbent Yvette Drucker will represent voters in Seat C, and former council member Andy Thomson will represent them in Seat D.

For Seat C, Drucker defeated Boca Raton's Bernard Korn, gaining 77% of the vote to his 23%. Thomson defeated political newcomer Brian Stenberg by a margin of 63% to 37%, according to unofficial results published by the county Supervisor of Elections website.

Yvette Drucker.

Drucker, 48, worked in human resources management and strategic client implementation for 13 years with ADP TotalSource before becoming a full-time council member. She serves on the executive board of the Palm Beach County Transportation Planning Agency, several committees of the Florida League of Cities and as a voting delegate member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities, among various other city boards. She has lived in the city for two decades and was elected to the council in 2021.

Korn, 69, has not previously held a position in public office. He ran for mayor unsuccessfully in 2018 and 2020, losing both times to current mayor Scott Singer. He has a background in law enforcement and real estate, and has served as the chairman of Undiscovered Properties, a real estate and financial services franchise company, and as president of Travel Lines Express, a travel agency and hospitality franchise firm.

Thomson faced Stenberg, a lifelong Florida resident and partner at a Boca Raton-based commercial real estate management and development firm, for Seat D to replace Monica Mayotte.

Andy Thompson (Contributed)

Thomson, 41, is an attorney and served a four-year term on the council's Seat A beginning in 2018. He has also served as a member and vice-chair of the Boca Raton Community Redevelopment Agency, as a governing board member of the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency and as vice-chair of the City of Boca Raton’s Education Task Force.

Stenberg, 55, has not held a position in public office, but he has served as a commissioner for the Boca Raton Housing Authority and the Palm Beach County Planning Commission. He previously ran for Seat D in 2021.

Jasmine Fernández is a journalist covering Delray Beach and Boca Raton for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at jfernandez@pbpost.com and follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @jasminefernandz.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Boca Raton election results: Drucker, Thomson win council seats