Bobcat tries to eat striking rattlesnake in this uniquely Arizona video. See the fight

A bobcat was caught on camera trying to grab a quick rattlesnake snack at Saguaro National Park in southern Arizona.

The national park posted the epic video, which shows the big cat batting at a rattlesnake that is striking from under a bush, on Monday on Facebook. As the video ends, the creatures disappear into the bushes.

“As the heat ramps up, the local wildlife is taking advantage of the lower visitation around our visitor centers,” the park wrote.

“While javelinas like to use the shade for a short siesta, other critters like this bobcat come around to grab a morning snack. It even went for the spicy danger noodle, that’s a true Tucson wildcat right there,” they added.

What do I do if I see a bobcat?

If you see a bobcat in the wild, you may be afraid and unsure what to do. Here's what experts suggest:

Don't approach the animal. Back away slowly to keep them in your line of vision.

Don't run.

Make lots of noise.

If these tactics aren’t working, spray the bobcat with water and fight back if the animal attacks.

If you live in Tucson, the Arizona Game and Fish Department requests that any bobcat activity be reported to bobcatsintucson.net, which is a study on the animals as they have started living in more urban areas.

Otherwise, only contact your local Arizona Game and Fish Department office if a bobcat has been acting overly aggressive or hyperactive. The offices are open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you need to contact the department over the weekend or on a holiday, call 623-236-7201.

More: Quail protects her eggs from snake in this uniquely Arizona video. See the fight

What should I do if I encounter a rattlesnake?

Rattlesnakes, which typically try to avoid confrontation, may strike if they feel threatened.

“Always keep your distance and simply back up and move away,” said Brian Sullivan, professor emeritus of herpetology at Arizona State University. “They can't strike more than about a third of their body length, and the average size of a Western diamondback — which is one of the biggest ones in Arizona — is about three and a half feet long. Near Phoenix, they do not get over about four feet long.”

Rattlesnakes are typically coiled up, so as long as you're more than 2 feet away you can simply back up and go in the opposite direction, Sullivan said.

If you're hiking, stay on well-defined trails to avoid encountering snakes or being bitten. You are more likely to step on or near a snake while hiking off-trail, in vegetation, or in rocky terrain.

Arizona Republic reporters Tiffany Acosta and Abigail Beck contributed to this article.

Arizona rattlesnake season 2024: Here's when they come out and how many there are

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Bobcat fights rattlesnake in Arizona video: Watch