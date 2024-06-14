Bobbi Vandenbulcke bids farewell to Exeter Chamber: 'I will miss this place'

EXETER — Bobbi Vandenbulcke is leaving the Exeter Area Chamber of Commerce next month after nearly two decades for a new opportunity.

Vandenbulcke, who is the director of membership and partnerships at the chamber, was recently named the new executive director of the Bethel, Maine Chamber of Commerce.

She called the decision to leave Exeter “bittersweet.” Her last day is July 18.

Bobbi Vandenbulcke started her career working for the Central, Vermont Chamber of Commerce, where she said her time there made her passionate about providing networking services to local businesses.

Jennifer Wheeler, president of the Exeter Chamber of Commerce, said Vandenbulcke has been “an invaluable asset” to the chamber as well as the community. Although she is sad to see her go, Wheeler said there’s “no doubt” Vandenbulcke will thrive in her new position.

Vandenbulcke said she has a passion for helping local businesses grow. The passion, she said, came following a three-year stint working at the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce. She credited her mentor, Lorraine Beaulieu, for “taking me under her wings and showing me the ropes."

After 17 years, Bobbi Vandenbulcke, the memberships and partnerships director at the Exeter Area Chamber of Commerce, will be leaving her position July 18 for a new opportunity.

Originally from Barre, Vermont, Vandenbulcke moved to the Seacoast in her late 20s. While Maine was at the top of her list to live, she found more affordable housing options on the Seacoast of New Hampshire. After a couple of stints at different jobs, including selling advertising for the Portsmouth Herald, Vandenbulcke returned to the industry that she knew and loved.

She joined the Exeter Chamber first as a volunteer and then as a full-time employee.

Save Fort Rock halted: Exeter leaders explain why effort to conserve 148 acres derailed

Vandenbulcke looks back at 17 years at Exeter Chamber

After 17 years, Vandenbulcke is currently the longest-serving employee at the Exeter Chamber.

Located at 120 Water St., the chamber represents nearly 400 local businesses across 27 industries from more than seven neighboring towns.

Vandenbulcke said she enjoyed the diverse interactions her role offered, from dispatching marketing emails to a crowd of nearly 3,000 to orchestrating networking events to fielding questions from visitors.

But her favorite part of the job, she said, was the people she got to meet.

“It’s all about connecting people to people and businesses to businesses,” she said.

In her new role, Bobbi Vandenbulcke will serve as executive director at the Bethel, Maine Chamber of Commerce.

For her, the job was not just about handing out business cards.

“It’s about getting to know those people and making sure they feel welcome and trying to make those connections that are going to be valuable to them,” she said. “I never want anybody to be a member of the chamber and feel like they’re wasting their money. We want members that are going to utilize those benefits – personally and professionally.”

Vandenbulcke said she has many fond memories, including having a front-row seat on how the “quaint” town of Exeter has changed over the years.

She recalled when Blue Moon Evolution was still in the space that currently houses Street Restaurant and when Travel and Nature was still located next to the former Ioka Theater.

Vandenbulcke said she also remembers when the chamber moved into its new office on Water Street. She recalled wheeling the copy machine from the former 24 Front Street office to their new location nearly a decade ago.

"We tore down the ceilings, and we put in a new floor, and we did it all ourselves," she recalled. "It's all about working as a team and we packed tables and desks and chairs and files, and we moved it down here and put it all back together."

But, above all, her favorite memories are the people she has met and the relationships formed over the years.

“I’ve made friends here,” she added. “This is not just a job to me. It’s about building relationships and building those friendships… That’s probably the biggest thing I’m going to miss, is seeing those folks on a regular basis or seeing how their businesses are going.”

More: Exeter declines to weigh in on Israel-Gaza cease-fire proclamation: Here's why

Vandenbulcke looks forward to leading Bethel, Maine Chamber

Vandenbulcke said she is looking forward to her new job as executive director at the Bethel, Maine Chamber of Commerce. Bethel is a popular tourist destination known for its skiing as the home to Sunday River as well as hiking, mountain biking, fishing, canoeing, and golfing.

One of her first tasks, she said, is to increase the number of memberships while also strengthening her connections with the locals and businesses in the area.

The all-women team of the Exeter Area Chamber of Commerce. From left: Renee Weiland, event and program coordinator; Jen Wheeler, president; and Bobbi Vandenbulcke, director of memberships and partnerships.

Vandenbulcke said the opportunity felt like a full-circle moment, referring to the fact that she always wanted to move to Maine.

Dreams do actually come true, she added.

Vandenbulcke said her coworkers at the Exeter Chamber are supportive of her decision to pursue the new opportunity.

“I didn’t have enough time working with Bobbi (Vandenbulcke),” said Renee Weilland, event and program coordinator for the chamber.

Wheeler said they have “big shoes” to fill with Vandenbulcke’s departure.

Vandenbulcke said Exeter will always have a special place in her heart, and she will make the two-hour trip – from Bethel, Maine, to Exeter – more often than not.

“I will miss this place,” she said. “I will not be gone forever.”

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Bobbi Vandenbulcke bids farewell to Exeter Chamber after 17 Years