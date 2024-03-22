Bob Sikes Toll Plaza lane three repairs complete; lane reopens

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Repairs to the third lane at the Bob Sikes Toll Plaza are complete, according to Escambia County officials.

Lane three closed in February after a Navarre man crashed into a toll booth and died, but it reopened on Thursday. Lane four has returned to use for emergency vehicles only while lanes two and three are open for motorist use.

TOLL PLAZA LOCATION:

Officials said additional lane closures are still necessary to repair building damage, and another notice will be issued once work on the building begins.

Motorists should be cautious while driving through the toll booth and follow the signage.

Officials reminded drivers to not stop at the toll both as toll-by-plate reading equipment is automatic.

