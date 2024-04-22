Bob Graham once credited St. Augustine Record's owners (partially) with his very existence

Editor’s Note: This article was written by Bob Graham, U.S. Senator from Florida, for The St. Augustine Record’s 1994 centennial. He told the story in a 1992 official visit to the Castillo de San Marcos. Then-Managing Editor Margo C. Pope covered Graham’s 1992 visit and asked him to write the story for The Record Centennial in 1994. Graham died April 17 in Gainesville.

My father Ernest Graham had lost his first wife to cancer in the early 1930s, leaving two sons and a daughter, 18, 16, and 8.

My mother, Hilda S. Simmons, had graduated from Florida State College for Women in 1928. She then returned to her home in DeFuniak Springs and began teaching at Walton County High School. By 1934, the Depression had reached such a point that Walton County was unable to pay its teachers and my mother decided that she’d better seek alternative employment. To do so, she enrolled at Jones College in Jacksonville to pursue a secretarial career. At the end of school in the summer of 1934, she took a bus from DeFuniak to Jacksonville. As chance would have it, my father, also bound for Jacksonville, got on that same bus in Tallahassee and sat down next to Hilda.

Former Florida Sen. Bob Graham speaks during an appearance at the 2007 Leadership Florida conference in Orlando. Graham, who also served as Florida's governor from 1979 to 1987, died April 16 at age 87.

There has been a long-running family joke about that coincidence. Father contended that the only empty seat on the bus was next to my mother. Mother felt it was her charm and beauty that attracted him to sit with her.

In any event, it turned out they both knew the Tebaults (A.H. “Hoop” Tebault Sr. and Beth, then owners of The St. Augustine Record) – my father through his political activities – he having served as member of the State Road Board under Gov. (Doyle) Carlton and she, through a distant family relationship. For reasons that I am not certain but for which I am most appreciative, the Tebaults invited Ernest and Hilda to come to St. Augustine, and it was there that their chance association moved toward romance. They were married in January 1936 and on Nov. 9 of that year, I was the happy beneficiary of The Record’s contribution to happiness ever after.

Personal Mention Reprinted from The St. Augustine Record, July 28, 1935.

E.R. Graham of Miami, formerly a member of the State Road Department, was a visitor here yesterday.

Miss Hilda Simmons of DeFuniak Springs, who is taking a business course in Jacksonville, was a visitor here yesterday.

