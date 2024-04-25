Bob Graham to lie in state at old Capitol: Parking and what to know before you go

State officials advise allowing for extra time to those coming to pay final respects to the late Florida Gov. and U.S. Sen. Bob Graham on Friday.

That's because of ongoing construction on and around the Florida Capitol.

As previously reported, Graham will lie in state at the Florida Historic Capitol Museum in Tallahassee, known informally as the "old Capitol," 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday. Graham family spokesman Chris Hand has said Graham's body also will be accompanied by military and state law enforcement honor guards.

Afterward, family members will attend a private burial at the city's Oakland Cemetery along Bronough Street, not far from the governor's mansion where Graham spent eight years (1979-87) as the state's chief executive.

The old Capitol ceremony also will be aired live on The Florida Channel and streamed online at thefloridachannel.org.

Graham, 87, died April 16 at a retirement community in Gainesville, with wife, Adele, and other family by his side. The Democratic former state lawmaker and two-term governor went on to become a three-term U.S. senator (1987-2005). He ran unsuccessfully for president in 2004, dropping out before the start of primaries.

To honor Graham, Gov. Ron DeSantis directed state and U.S. flags in the state to half staff, where they will remain till he is buried.

If you go

Metered on-street parking spaces are available in the blocks surrounding the Capitol (400 S. Monroe St.) and the city of Tallahassee manages an underground parking garage nearby at Kleman Plaza, a block away. The garage, which charges a parking fee, is accessible on South Duval Street.

More information can be found on the City of Tallahassee's website, www.talgov.com/Parking/parking-services, or call (850) 891-4968.

The state's Department of Management Services (DMS) manages two lots (Lot E and Lot 4), with spaces for visitors, including those with disabilities, according to the Capitol's website.

The website says: "There are more spaces located in the parking lot south of the Knott Building (601-631 S. Duval St.). If you're parking outside these lots in a non-metered spot, please ensure that the spot is marked for visitor parking. Cars parked in employee spaces will be towed."

"Lot E is located off Bronough Street, adjacent to the Museum of Florida History (500 S. Bronough St.). Lot 4 is located behind the Florida Vietnam Veterans Memorial (corner of Apalachee Parkway and Calhoun Street)," it added.

Lot 4 is closest, as it's across Monroe Street from the old Capitol. For information on any lot charges and the locations of other lots near state government buildings, call DMS at (850) 487-4986 or (850) 488-6683.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Bob Graham to lie in state at old Capitol: Where to park if you go