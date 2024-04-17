Bob Graham’s legacy in Tampa Bay, from the Skyway to ‘work days’

After a cargo ship crash brought down the Sunshine Skyway bridge in 1980, some Florida legislators and transportation officials wanted the state to repair or rebuild it more or less as it was, with a design that prioritized cost efficiency.

Not Bob Graham.

Graham had been governor of Florida less than a year and a half when the Skyway went down, killing 35. He wanted an all-new bridge, something he would later call “a landmark in the nation, spanning the entrance to Tampa Bay.”

In particular, Graham pushed for a striking cable-stayed design modeled after a bridge across the Seine in northern France, surrounded with security measures that would prevent such an incident from happening again.

It took seven years and nearly $250 million, and didn’t open until after he’d left the governor’s mansion and was elected a U.S. senator. But Graham got the bridge he wanted. In 2005, it was officially renamed in his honor: The Bob Graham Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

And in March, when the collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge drew instant comparisons to the Skyway disaster, Graham’s bridge was held up as an example of reconstruction done right.

Graham, who died Tuesday at 87, left a legacy of legislative accomplishment across Florida during his nearly 40-year career in state and national politics.

In Tampa Bay, the Skyway was only the most prominent example — but it was, in some ways, a personal one. He once pulled an eight-hour shift on a construction crew that helped build it, one of his many “work day” campaign stunts designed to put him in the shoes of the state’s working class.

Graham’s work days regularly brought him to Tampa Bay. He taught classes at Plant and St. Petersburg high schools. He filmed man-on-the-street interviews for WTVT-Ch. 13. He helped roof a home in Palm Harbor. He shoveled elephant dung at Busch Gardens.

Just before Christmas in 1981, he donned an apron and paper hat to serve meals at a St. Petersburg senior center, and visited an elderly woman’s house to dust, clean and check on her supplies.

“Bless you,” the woman told him. “You’ve been so kind. I hope you get to be president.”

This is a developing story. Check tampabay.com for updates.