Bob Graham, Florida governor and U.S. senator, to lie in state at Tallahassee's old Capitol

Bob Graham, the late Florida governor and U.S. senator who died Tuesday night, will lie in state at the Florida Historic Capitol Museum in Tallahassee, known informally as the "old Capitol," 11 a.m.-1 p.m. next Friday.

Funeral director Rocky Bevis also said a private graveside service will follow later that day at the city's Oakland Cemetery along Bronough Street, not far from the governor's mansion where he spent eight years (1979-87) as the state's chief executive.

A celebration of life is set for May 11 at Miami Lakes Congregational Church, the "Graham family's home church," Bevis added; details are forthcoming.

Graham, 87, died at a retirement community in Gainesville, with wife, Adele, and other family by his side.

To honor Graham, Gov. Ron DeSantis has directed state and U.S. flags in the state to half staff, where they will remain till he is buried on April 26.

The Democratic former state lawmaker and two-term governor went on to become a three-term U.S. senator (1987-2005). He ran unsuccessfully for president in 2004, dropping out before the start of primaries.

James L. Rosica is news director of the Tallahassee Democrat. Reach him at jrosica@tallahassee.com and follow him on Twitter/X: @JimRosicaFL.

