Bob Graham’s family plans South Florida events commemorating late governor and senator

South Florida events celebrating the life of Bob Graham, the legendary late U.S. senator and governor, are planned for Saturday.

He will be remembered at a public celebration-of-life service at Miami Lakes United Church of Christ, 6701 Miami Lakeway South in Miami Lakes. The service starts at 1 p.m.

A public reception follows, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the Miami Lakes Hotel, 6842 Main St., in Miami Lakes.

Seating and parking is limited at the celebration of life, and the family advised people to arrive early and to consider parking at the nearby Miami Lakes K-8 Center, 14250 NW 67th Ave.

People attending the reception were advised to park on Main Street or in lots directly behind Main Street.

The Graham family developed Miami Lakes.

The celebration of life will be livestreamed by WPLG-Ch. 10 at local10.com/live. The Graham family owned WPLG for decades and the station’s call letters stand for the late Philip L. Graham, who was Bob Graham’s brother.

Bob Graham, 87, died on April 16. He was buried in Tallahassee on April 26, after lying in state at the historic Old State Capitol.

Graham, who served 12 years in the Florida Legislature, eight as governor and 18 years in the U.S. Senate, was seen by his fellow Democrats — and many Republicans — as a political giant.

