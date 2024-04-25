Bob Graham belongs on Florida's version of Mount Rushmore

Former U.S. Sen. Bob Graham of Florida talks to reporters during an August 2016 news conference following the release of 28 pages of previously classified information from the 2002 joint congressional inquiry into the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Graham died on April 16 at the age of 87.

If Florida had mountains, Bob Graham would deserve the most colossal portrait carved into the state’s version of Mount Rushmore.

He was that important – to the state and nation he served as a state legislator, two-term governor, three-term U.S. senator and citizen leader. No one in Florida’s modern history matched his combination of intellect, vision, humility, commitment to the truth and courage to engage in principled collaboration.

There have been other greats, but none surpassed Graham’s effectiveness and longevity in the public realm.

As governor from 1979 to 1987, Graham continued the modernization of Florida’s government that was set in motion by two other legendary governors, LeRoy Collins and Reubin Askew. Graham advocated and delivered advances in higher education, environmental protection and planning that recognized the need for adequate infrastructure to accommodate development and population growth.

For better and for worse, Graham was often defined by two signature practices. He recorded key events and minute details in cheap, pocket-size notebooks that were meticulously filed and frequently consulted; when he met with the Herald-Tribune Editorial Board over the years, Graham readily recalled the topics and attendees of our previous meetings.

Graham also participated in "workdays," during which he’d spend a shift with working Floridians to learn about their cares and concerns; they attracted media attention, of course, but clearly had an impact on Graham’s thinking and policies. He became the best kind of populist.

Some critics dismissed these tactics as publicity stunts. But they supported his commitment to firsthand knowledge and the work of good government – fundamentals he believed were more important than partisan ideology.

It was no coincidence, then, that Graham left office with an 83% approval rating – a number we’ll never see again.

As a U.S. senator from 1987 to 2005, he continued to practice the art of envisioning possibilities. Graham cultivated a principled political partnership – and, eventually, a personal friendship – with fellow Sen. Connie Mack, a Reagan Republican. It wasn't a partnership Graham developed for horse trading purposes; it was a collaboration that he embraced to protect and advance the interests of Florida.

Graham led the Senate-House 9/11 commission as its co-chairman, along with U.S. Rep. Porter Goss, a Republican from Southwest Florida who once worked for the CIA. Graham and Goss developed a true partnership – a near-impossible feat in today’s polarized political climate.

The co-chairmen did not seek political revenge for the intelligence failures that enabled the terrorist attacks; they simply believed Americans deserved the truth and arrived at most of it.

Even after Graham left office, he doggedly pursued the release of secret FBI records – including the notorious “28 pages” of classified documents related, in part, to the pre-9/11 presence of terrorists and associates in Sarasota County. Years after the commission concluded, during meetings with the Herald-Tribune Editorial Board, Graham recited the Arabic names of the principals involved and their crimes – by heart.

There was more to Graham’s life than politics and the exercise of power. His friends were legion and his engagement with family was exemplary.

The columnist David Brooks writes about the differences between “resume virtues” and “eulogy virtues.” Graham’s resume was extraordinary. But he should also be remembered for the “eulogy virtues” of kindness, honesty and the demonstrable capacity to love.

I got a memorable, public glimpse of Graham’s private virtues during the 2005 rededication ceremony for the Bob Graham Sunshine Skyway Bridge. It was an appropriate honor; as governor, Graham insisted the replacement bridge have a world-class design.

After a series of routine speeches by adults, Adele Graham, Bob’s wife, told the crowd that their 11 grandchildren would close the ceremony. "It will be short," she added, with the voice of a grandmother making a guarantee.

Later, I turned to a friend and suggested the program might have been improved had the children been given more time and the adults limited to one sentence.

The kids explained that they loved their grandfather not because he was a governor or a senator, or because he had money and a reasonable degree of fame. They said they loved him because, despite all the trappings and demands of his jobs, he gave his grandchildren two invaluable gifts: his time and his love. He walked with them, he talked with them, he made them smile. And, as the youngest showed, he sang with them.

The last of the grandchildren to speak was a toddler. His grandmother said the boy wasn't a public speaker, but that he might sing.

He sang!

"Do, do, do.

"Do, do, do.

"Do, do, do-do, do, do, do …”

As I wrote in a November 2005 column, the song didn’t translate well into print but everyone in attendance knew that Bob Graham – named Doodle by his grandkids – had taught the tot to sing "This Old Man."

Well, Bob Graham lived to be an old man – and he deserves Florida’s highest honor: a place on our “Mount Rushmore.” Yet his endearing and enduring legacy will be that of a man whose loved ones recognized and extolled his greatest virtues: kindness and love.

Tom Tryon, a Florida native, is a former opinion editor of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, where he worked from 1981 to 2019.

