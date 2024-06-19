Bob Good's future hangs in the balance

The political future of House Freedom Caucus Chair Bob Good is coming down to the final votes.

After a bitter primary battle with rival John McGuire in south-central Virginia’s 5th Congressional District, the vote count showed an exceedingly tight result Tuesday night, far closer than many expected. With each update to the results, Good and McGuire traded leads that at times were as low as single digits.



It was a surprisingly strong showing for Good — and a potential demonstration of the power of incumbency — given the array of Republican forces that had coalesced to take him out. McGuire was backed by allies of both former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and former President Donald Trump in a race that saw more than $14.5 million in outside spending.

McGuire, a Virginia state senator, was widely seen as having the upper hand heading into Election Day because of the support that flowed to him from across the GOP’s many factions. But the electorate was clearly split, and by 9:30 p.m. it was the only congressional race in the state left to call.

The primary battle has exposed deep divisions in the House GOP and the MAGA movement — and the fault lines centered around personal beefs and petty arguments, not diverging ideologies. Several House Republicans endorsed McGuire, calling Good an inconsiderate colleague, and even a member of Good’s typically rigidly unified House Freedom Caucus opposed him. Most notably, McCarthy’s allies sought revenge on Good for voting to depose the former speaker, and Trump endorsed McGuire after Good initially backed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the presidential primary.

The race may not be called Tuesday night if the results remain extremely close. Whatever the ultimate outcome, it is certain to reverberate across the House GOP as Good’s colleagues anxiously wait to see whether the bomb-throwing lawmaker will be further emboldened to cause turmoil in the House in the final months before the fall election.