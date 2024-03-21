Bob Good squabbles with GOP colleagues over primary challenge, despite Johnson’s pleas

Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) shot back at some of his House Republican colleagues who backed his primary challenger in a social media post on Thursday — a sign of continuing tension between the House Freedom Caucus chair and his colleagues, despite Speaker Mike Johnson’s pleas for a detente.

Virginia state Sen. John McGuire, who is challenging Good in a June primary, welcomed a collection of House Republicans as special guests to a fundraiser on Wednesday night, POLITICO previously reported.

“The RINOs who hosted a DC fundraiser for my opponent last night are going to vote for the massive uniparty spending bill on the House floor without having time to read it,” Good wrote on X.

The invitation included House Armed Services Chair Mike Rogers (R-Ala.), Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-Mont.) and fellow Virginian Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-Va.).

The battle goes against Johnson’s entreaties for Republicans to refrain from campaigning against each other in primaries, as the party tries to keep its control of the lower chamber.

“I’ve asked them all to cool it,” the Republican from Louisiana told CNN at the House GOP retreat in West Virginia earlier this month. “I’m telling everybody who’s doing that to knock it off.”

These members aren’t the only ones to ignore Johnson. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) stumped for a primary challenger to Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) earlier this month, ahead of a runoff election in May.