Bob Everson, Jordan Hanson file petitions for Mitchell mayoral race

Mar. 4—MITCHELL — Two petitions for Mitchell's mayoral election have been filed.

City officials confirmed Monday that Mitchell Mayor Bob Everson and Jordan Hanson have filed mayoral petitions. The candidates will be on the June 4 election ballot.

Hanson is a local entrepreneur who regularly attends Mitchell City Council meetings.

A third mayoral candidate could soon be entering the race, if Mitchell City Council President Kevin McCardle decides to file the mayoral petition he took out on Friday, March 1. McCardle indicated he's considering running for mayor during a February council meeting.

McCardle also took out a petition for the Ward 2 council seat he holds.

According to state election laws, a candidate cannot run for mayor and a city council seat at the same time. McCardle will have to decide whether he's running for mayor or the Ward 2 council seat by March 26.

One petition for a Mitchell City Council seat has also been filed. Don Everson filed a petition for the Ward 4 council seat that's up for election on June 4.

Longtime council member Jeff Smith said he's seeking re-election for the Ward 4 council seat. Smith has represented Ward 4 — the northern portion of the city that includes Lake Mitchell — since 2006.

If Smith files a petition for the council seat he's held for nearly two decades, Don Everson would be challenging another incumbent.

In the 2023 city election, Don Everson was narrowly defeated by council member Susan Tjarks for the Ward 4 council seat.

Petitions for the city election became available on Friday. All nominating petitions for the city election must be filed at City Hall by March 26.

For a nominating petition to be valid, there must be 50 signatures from registered voters.

In previous years, city officials would provide the identity of residents who took out nominating petitions. This year, the identities of residents who took out petitions will only be disclosed when a valid petition is submitted.

Mitchell Finance Officer Michelle Bathke, who handles petitions, explained that the change was a guideline issued by the South Dakota Secretary of State's Office for municipalities to follow.