Bob Dillinger, former Pinellas-Pasco public defender, dies at 72

Bob Dillinger, the former Pinellas-Pasco public defender who retired in 2020, has died at 72, a spokesperson for the office said Monday.

Dillinger ended his 40-year legal career after retiring as the Sixth Judicial Circuit’s public defender at the end of his sixth term in office.

Information about when Dillinger died and his cause of death were not immediately available.

In his 24 years as public defender, Dillinger defended those who can’t afford a private defense attorney and expanded the office to address root causes including mental illness, homelessness and childhood trauma.

Dillinger and his wife Kay have also helped thousands of local needy children through the Beth Dillinger Foundation, a charity named after their daughter, who died by suicide in 2006.

Sara Mollo, Pinellas-Pasco’s public defender who succeeded Dillinger, informed the office of his death Monday.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” Mollo wrote in a memo shared with the Times. “Let us remember Mr. Dillinger for his dedication, kindness, and the positive impact he had on our clients and office.”

Dillinger was born and raised in Daytona Beach, before he moved to New York City to attend Columbia University while studying environmental sciences.

He graduated from Stetson University College of Law in 1976 and landed a job in the Pinellas-Pasco public defender’s office. Shortly after, Dillinger helped publish Florida’s first death penalty training manual for defense attorneys.

In 1981, Dillinger left the office to work in private practice. He had long considered a run for public defender, according to those close to him. He beat the 35-year incumbent, his former boss and fellow Republican Robert Jagger, in the 1996 primary.

On his first day on the job, Dillinger said he had his office door taken off the hinges as a commitment to his open-door policy.

Shortly before his retirement four years ago, Dillinger told the Times he looked forward to spending time at his house on the Withlacoochee River, fishing for large-mouth bass and continuing to work alongside his wife at their foundation.

Among the foundation’s programs are a scholarship endowment for boys and girls who wish to continue their education but lack financial means and its Nourish to Flourish program, which has provided more than 375,000 meals to chronically hungry kids, according to its website.

Bob Dillinger was diagnosed with leukemia in 2007. By the time he retired in 2020, he was on his ninth round of chemotherapy. He told the Times then that he felt fine but the cancer had racked his immune system, making his last year in office particularly challenging amid a pandemic.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.