Bob Cassilly: Surprise budget shortfall must lead to tightened spending | GUEST COMMENTARY

As Harford County executive, I have a responsibility to keep our citizens informed even when – and perhaps especially when – the news isn’t good. I am writing today with an update on the county budget for the next fiscal year, which begins on July 1, 2024.

In January, my administration estimated that county revenue would grow by about 5% next year. Based on this estimate, our preliminary plan was to increase funding for public schools and the sheriff’s office by the same percentage.

Since then, we received income tax revenue distributions from the state for the current year that were $13 million below the year before.

This was unexpected, but it mirrors what is happening in all counties statewide. The state recently reduced its own revenue estimates by about $255 million for this year and next.

Harford County cannot ignore our state’s economic reality.

If your household income dropped unexpectedly, you wouldn’t keep spending as usual. Likewise, county government must not spend more than we take in.

I will not raise taxes to balance this budget. Many families are living paycheck to paycheck, seniors are on fixed incomes, and everyone is paying more for gas and groceries.

Within county government, we are reducing expenditures, looking for efficiencies, and leaving some open positions unfilled. We will be using our savings to help balance the budget for next year, and I have advised all departments to prepare for flat funding so that we can pay for needs before wants. I have encouraged the agencies we fund to do the same.

We all wish we had better news, but I will not base a budget on wishful thinking. I am responsible for facing the difficulties presented by the national and state economies and protecting our taxpayers and local economy from government overspending. That is exactly what I will do.

Robert G. Cassilly, a Republican, is the Harford County executive