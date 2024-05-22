Boaz Police looking for missing teen

BOAZ, Ala (WHNT) — The Boaz Police Department (BPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl.

BPD said it is searching for 17-year-old Emily Jacinto Lopez. The department said she was last seen at her home on Tuesday.

Authorities said anyone with any information on Lopez’s whereabouts should contact the Boaz Police Department at (256) 593-6812.

