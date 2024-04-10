Boaz man dies in DeKalb County crash, Alabama troopers say

A Boaz man died Tuesday from injuries in a single-vehicle crash earlier in the day in DeKalb County, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Mickey E. Echols, 75, was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado on Alabama Highway 68, according to the release, near DeKalb County Road 362 about 6 miles west of Crossville, when the truck left the roadway and struck a culvert. It went airborne after the initial impact and overturned several times.

Echols was taken to Marshall Medical Center South in Boaz, where he died. According to the release, he was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the truck.

ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the crash.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Boaz man killed in single-vehicle crash on DeKalb County road