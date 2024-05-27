Boaz man dies after crash in Marshall County, Alabama troopers say

A Boaz man was killed Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash in Marshall County, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Briley J. Ramey, 23, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado that, according to authorities, left the roadway on Forrest Home Road, near Alabama Highway 168, about 2 miles west of Boaz. The vehicle struck a tree and overturned.

The crash happened at about 8:05 p.m., according to the release. Ramey, who was not using a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Boaz man dies in single-vehicle crash in Marshall County