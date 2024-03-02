Boating season dates announced as first Colorado lakes open for 2024

DENVER (KDVR) — The weather is warming up and two Colorado Parks and Wildlife boating sites are now open for watersports.

CPW also announced opening dates for boaters at seven state parks. Boaters must ensure their craft is registered and purchase an aquatic nuisance species stamp — and of course, follow all aquatic nuisance species inspection requirements.

Inspections can be completed at a state park or CPW administrative office during weekdays. Additionally, all boats are required to have one Coast Guard-approved life jacket for every person on board.

The announced opening boating dates are:

Barr Lake: Monday, April 1 at 8 a.m.

Boyd Lake: Monday, March 11 at 8 a.m.

Chatfield: Monday, March 11 at 6 a.m.

Cherry Creek: Friday, March 1 at 8 a.m.

Eleven Mile and Spinney: Opening date to be announced

Jackson Lake: Saturday, March 2 at 8 a.m.

North Sterling: Monday, March 11 at 8 a.m.

St Vrain: Friday, March 1 at 8 a.m.

Highline Lake in Highline Lake State Park will be closed to all motorized boats during the 2024 boating season. This is because CPW staff are trying to eradicate invasive zebra mussels from the lake.

Non-motorized hand launch vessels, such as kayaks and paddle boats, can launch at the lake starting March 1. However, CPW staff began to lower the lake level in February to support zebra mussel eradication, and staff anticipate the entire lake will be emptied by the end of the year. The lake will remain open until Sept. 30, or until lake conditions prohibit use.

“Eradicating invasive mussels is extremely difficult, which is why we focus so heavily on preventing their introduction,” said Robert Walters, Invasive Species Program manager, in a release. “Preventing the spread of aquatic nuisance species starts with you. By taking the extra time to complete a few simple steps, you can help prevent zebra mussels from spreading to other bodies of water throughout Colorado.”

Anglers should also be aware of the emergency fishing closure approved on Oct. 31, 2023. Other surrounding lakes, such as Mack Mesa and Mack Wash, are not affected.

