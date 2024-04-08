Boating crash on Lake Iamonia in Leon County leaves one woman dead, state officials say

A 28-year-old woman was killed in a Sunday boating crash on Lake Iamonia in Leon County, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which is investigating.

The crash, which happened around 5 p.m., involved two vessels, one being an airboat, the FWC said. The victim's name had not been made public as of Monday morning.

"Preliminary information indicates two vessels, one airboat, and one surface drive boat, were operating in the Strickland Arm of Lake Iamonia on the Northeast side," an FWC spokesperson said.

"The airboat received damage to the starboard side of the vessel, including damage to the propeller cage, making it inoperable," the spokesperson said. "One passenger died as a result of injuries sustained in the accident. Both vessels have been seized for investigative purposes."

The FWC said the investigation into the crash is ongoing. There was no word on whether any charges will be filed.

