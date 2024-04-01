Boaters talk safety on the water following Chatfield Reservoir death

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — With warmer days ahead, more people are heading out on the water.

One person died in the water at Chatfield Reservoir over the weekend, and now first responders are reminding people what to do to stay safe.

George Keyes is a man with a routine before he goes boating, yet even he admits he will sometimes skip a step when it comes to a personal floatation device.

“It’s limiting,” Keyes said, “it’s restricting but when you do take that fall or lose your balance, the water can be very cold, it can be very shocking.”

He said it’s like making a grocery store run and not wearing a seatbelt in the car on the way.

On Saturday, crews spent the night at Chatfield searching for a kayaker gone missing, his body was eventually recovered but officials said he likely was not wearing a personal flotation device, or PFD.

Keyes, meanwhile, said it is important to know what it will be like outside before you head out.

“It really comes to before you go out there know what the weather’s going to be like,” Keyes said. “Know who you’re going out with, know what their abilities are.”

Safety is the last and most important part of prepping to paddle, row or swim.

“In my case, I make sure I’ve got my PFD, including my noise-making device. I’ve always got a cell phone with me that’s charged up, not that you’re always in a place that’s got cell phone coverage but it certainly helps out,” he said.

It can be easy for your craft or board to get away from you on the water and the panic can leave you vulnerable, which is why a PFD is key.

“I don’t want to have to swim any further than I need to, and when the water’s this cold you may not be swimming for very long,” Keyes said.

While the air might be getting warmer, the water takes longer to do so. That’s why Keyes doesn’t underestimate the temperature under the surface.

“When you fall in the water when it’s this cold it’s more shocking,” Keyes said. “Takes a breath away from you, and then you’re more focused on trying to take a breath than thinking logically.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has more tips about water safety to check out before getting in the water this season.

