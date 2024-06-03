New boaters collide on Chautauqua Lake, Sheriff says

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WIVB) — No tickets were issued after two boats collided in Chautauqua County this weekend.

On Sunday around 4:15 p.m., the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office said two 20-year-old Panama, New York residents were operating personal watercraft near Prendergast Point. According to authorities, they were driving at moderate speeds but were circling each other.

The Sheriff’s office said at some point, the two lost sight of one another and one boat struck the other, extensively damaging the hull of one of them.

The driver of the boat that was struck suffered a large laceration to his foot, and possibly, a broken toe. He was treated at the scene and refused further medical attention.

“The cause of the incident was new operators on newly purchased vessels they were not familiar with, with newly obtained Boater Safety Certificates,” the Sheriff’s office said.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

