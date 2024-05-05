Boater vanishes after jumping into lake after lost hat, Arizona sheriff says

A search continues for a man who jumped from a boat into Lake Pleasant after a lost hat, Arizona sheriff’s officials told news outlets.

The man, who was not wearing a life jacket, never resurfaced, Maricopa County sheriff’s officials told KDVR.

He vanished around 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, the sheriff’s office told AZ Family.

A search for the missing boater continues, The Arizona Republic reported.

Lake Pleasant is about a 45-mile drive north of Phoenix.

What to know about drowning

At least 4,000 people die from drowning every year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and drowning is a leading cause of death for children.

Some factors can make drowning more likely, including not knowing how to swim, a lack of close supervision, not wearing a life jacket and drinking alcohol while recreating near or in water.

The National Drowning Prevention Alliance said there are tips to help keep you safe in the water, including checking local weather conditions, never swimming alone and choosing the right equipment.

“Don’t hesitate to get out of the water if something doesn’t feel right,” the group said on its website. “Whether it’s that the current is getting rough, rain has started to fall, or your body is just not responding like you would like it to due to fatigue or muscle cramps, then just leave and return to the water another day. It’s always a good thing to trust your instincts.”

