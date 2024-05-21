Boater rescued from Potomac River; no injuries reported

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — First responders rescued a boater who separated from their fishing boat in the Potomac River on Monday.

In a post just before noon, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue System (MCFRS) spokesperson, Pete Piringer, said that crews from Montgomery County and Fairfax and Loudoun counties were responding to the Potomac River near Seneca Breaks for a distressed boater.

Piringer said that the boat — a full-size fishing boat — went over the “break water” in the river and became disabled. The boater was separated from their boat.

In an update just before 12:30 p.m., Piringer said that the boater had been rescued without any injuries.

First responders were still on the scene to secure and relocate the boat away from the rapids.

