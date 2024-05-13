Boater flees after fatally striking girl who was waterskiing in Florida

Florida's fish and wildlife commission was searching for a boater who fled after having fatally struck a girl Saturday afternoon.

The girl was waterskiing around 4:30 p.m. near Nixon Beach in Key Biscayne, which is in Miami-Dade County, when the boat struck her, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, or FWC, said in a social media update. She died from her injuries.

The FWC declined to provide more information Sunday, including the girl's age and identity.

The FWC is looking for the boat that hit her, which it said was last seen heading west from Nixon Beach.

The commission described the watercraft as a center console boat with a light blue hull, and it may have blue or dark blue bottom paint. It said the boat has multiple white outboard motors.

Anyone who witnessed the event or may have video or information is asked to call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com