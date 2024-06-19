Boater finds $1 million worth of cocaine with bald eagles on it floating in Florida Keys

A boater found 65 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $1 million floating in the Florida Keys, the U.S. Border Patrol said.

The packages, which had pictures of a bald eagle on the front, were found around noon Saturday when "mariners in a private vessel found a package containing approximately 21 individually wrapped kilograms of suspected cocaine," the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The discovery was made about seven miles off Islamorada, the sheriff's office said.

The drugs will be seized by border patrol, Acting Chief Patrol Agent Samuel Briggs II said in a post on X, adding that he appreciates the support from good Samaritans who turned in the drugs.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com