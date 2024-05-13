Boater fatally strikes girl water-skiing in South Florida, flees scene, officials say

A boater struck and killed a girl while she was water-skiing in South Florida and reportedly fled the scene, according to authorities who on Monday were searching for the hit-and-run suspect.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FFWC) said about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday the girl was water-skiing near Nixon Beach in Key Biscayne when she was hit by a vessel.

The beach is in Miami-Dade County about 7 miles south of downtown Miami.

The driver fled the scene, the agency reported on social media.

Water-skier died after being struck by boat

The victim, officials reported, later died from injuries she suffered in the crash.

Officials did not release the girl's name or age.

USA TODAY has reached out to the FFWC.

New Mexico graduation shooting: Man arrested, accused of shooting stepmom at graduation as she tried to hug him: Police

Boat that killed water-skier described as light blue center console boat

The boat was last seen heading west from Nixon Beach, officials said.

The agency reported it responded to the scene to search for the suspect boat and driver but did not locate either.

Officers described it as a center console boat with a light blue hull with multiple white outboard motors and may have blue or dark blue bottom paint.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has video footage or information about it is asked to call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC or Crime Stoppers.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Water-skier fatally struck by boater near Nixon Beach in Key Biscayne