Boater from Charlotte area goes missing off North Carolina coast, US Coast Guard says

Multiple agencies are searching waters along southeastern North Carolina for a boater who hasn’t seen since Saturday, April, 6, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The missing man has been identified as Jeffrey Kale, 47, of Clover, South Carolina. Clover is about a 30-mile drive southwest from Charlotte in York County.

Searchers are focusing on the stretch of coast between Blackjack and Steeples, which covers about seven miles, officials said.

Kale was “last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday, aboard a white 32-foot Cape Horn center-console boat departing the Southport Wildlife Boat Ramp,” the U.S. Coast Guard said.

“Watchstanders received a notification from Kale’s family stating he was overdue from a fishing trip around 10:30 p.m. (Saturday),” officials said.

The Coast Guard is using boats and aircraft in its search and is covering areas frequented by Kale during past fishing trips.

Southport is along the state’s Crystal Coast, just south of the Outer Banks.

