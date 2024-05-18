Boat show in Illinois voted one of the best in the country in USA TODAY poll
A recent USA Today readers’ poll has determined that Illinois can boast one of the top boat shows in the United States.
USA TODAY determined the top shows by asking a panel of experts for nominations. Readers then voted on the top picks and named the Discover Boating Chicago Boat Show as the fifth-best event of its kind in the country.
“In addition to the vessels for sale, live music, cook-offs, a trout pond, a kids’ corner, and an antique and classic boat display make this event a standout,” USA Today wrote in the winning entry.
USA Today announced the winners May 8.
Top boat shows according to USA Today Readers’ Choice
St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show, St. Petersburg, Fla.
Palm Beach International Boat Show, West Palm Beach, Fla.
Detroit Boat Show, Detroit, Mich.
Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Discover Boating Chicago Boat Show, Chicago, Ill.
This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Family-friendly Chicago Boat Show in Illinois voted one of the nation's best