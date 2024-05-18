Boat show in Illinois voted one of the best in the country in USA TODAY poll

A recent USA Today readers’ poll has determined that Illinois can boast one of the top boat shows in the United States.

USA TODAY determined the top shows by asking a panel of experts for nominations. Readers then voted on the top picks and named the Discover Boating Chicago Boat Show as the fifth-best event of its kind in the country.

“In addition to the vessels for sale, live music, cook-offs, a trout pond, a kids’ corner, and an antique and classic boat display make this event a standout,” USA Today wrote in the winning entry.

USA Today announced the winners May 8.

Top boat shows according to USA Today Readers’ Choice

