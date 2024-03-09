Boat Show on the Bay at Battleship Memorial Park: ‘Filled with entertainment’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of boats are heading to make waves at the 4th annual Boat Show on the Bay.

The boat show, held at the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park, is the place to go for boat enthusiasts.

Organizers said the event, scheduled for April 5-7, will be “filled with entertainment for the entire family, including the dog.”

Show dates and times are listed below.

Friday, April 5, 2024: Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 6, 2024: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 7, 2024: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Attendees to the event can see the newest boats on the market, according to the release. Event organizers said the battleship terrace will be covered in boats and accessories from popular brands. There will also be “a mall of merchandise” including items like sonar equipment, waterproof items, sunglasses and water toys. The event will also feature novelty shops and boutiques.

Event-goers are allowed to bring coolers filled with anything besides glass, but organizers say multiple food trucks will also be available for guests to grab a bite to eat. Attendees can enjoy their food while enjoying constant entertainment, live music, and a Saturday night concert. In addition to the boat show fun, South Alabama Events will hold its 2nd annual Mutti Gras Contest. Pet owners will be able to dress their dogs up in costumes to compete for the title of Mutti Gras King or Queen.

To purchase tickets to the event, visit Boat Show on the Bay’s website. The latest updates will be posted on Boat Show on the Bay’s Facebook page.

