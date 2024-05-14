Boat involved in crash that killed 15-year-old near Key Biscayne has been located, FWC says

Investigators with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Tuesday located a boat that fits the description of the vessel that hit and killed a 15-year-old Ransom Everglades student near Key Biscayne’s Nixon Beach last weekend.

“Using a description provided by witnesses, the search for the striking vessel began immediately. As of May 14, FWC officers have identified a vessel that fits the description and it is in their custody. The owner of the vessel is cooperating with the investigation,” the FWC said in its statement.

A preliminary probe by the law enforcement agency for boating accidents uncovered that around 4:30 p.m Saturday, 15-year-old Ella Riley Adler fell in the water while water skiing and was struck by another boat in a hit-and-run crash. Investigators have been looking for the boat since the accident.

The boat, according to FWC, is a center console boat with a light blue hull, multiple white outboard engines and may have blue or dark blue bottom paint.

Ella was a freshman at Ransom Everglades School in Coconut Grove and a ballerina in more than 100 productions of “The Nutcracker,” at the Miami City Ballet. She was the granddaughter of Michael Adler, the U.S. ambassador to Belgium. Michael Adler was formerly president of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation and vice chair of the Florida International University Board of Trustees.

READ MORE: Girl killed in hit-and-run boat crash off Key Biscayne was a Ransom Everglades student

“...You were taken from us way to soon, and the world has been robbed of all the things you could have achieved,” her father Matthew Adler said in a letter read at Ella’s funeral service Monday morning at Temple Beth Sholom in Miami Beach. “But you will always be here with us and your friends and family will carry your energy and spirit forever.”

In a statement released Tuesday, FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto said that officers from various law enforcement agencies — and FWC investigators from other parts of the state — have been working around the clock to find the vessel involved in the incident.

READ MORE: Girl killed near Key Biscayne’s Nixon Beach. The famed attraction isn’t a stranger to danger

“As a father and grandfather, my heart is broken for the Adler family. Ella’s death is devastating for her family, friends, and the community at large,” Barreto said. “The FWC and our partner law enforcement agencies will not stop until we have all the answers and the case is solved.”

Anyone with information about the incident — or with video footage from the scene — should call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers and FWC are offering $5,000 and Ella’s family $10,000 for any information leading to an arrest.