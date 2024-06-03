‘There’s a boat hurtling toward us’: Multiple injured on Lake LBJ after empty boat rams into sandbar

KINGSLAND, Texas (KXAN) – Multiple people were injured Saturday afternoon at Lake Lyndon B. Johnson after the operator fell off a boat, which maintained power, and crashed into a crowded sandbar, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Officials said three people were transported to hospitals and one person was arrested. A TPWD spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing.

“It was one of the most terrifying experiences I’ve ever had,” said James Schleicher, who was on a boat with friends and family at the time of the incident.

Schleicher said he and others were on a boat near a sandbar in Lake LBJ when they heard people yelling.

“We look up, and there’s a boat hurtling towards us – heading towards the back of our boat,” he said.

It missed Schleicher’s boat but struck another one, “dead on the stern and [went] up the back of it. And then it was on the top of the boat with all of these people under it,” he said

After a few more erratic jerks, Schleicher said someone was able to get on board the unmanned boat and kill the engine.

“We just were just so thankful that people weren’t more seriously injured, and that we didn’t see anything worse happen,” he added.

