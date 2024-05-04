Boat Hits Bridge and Capsizes Amid Catastrophic Flooding in Southern Brazil

Ongoing rain in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul caused a ferry boat to capsize after hitting a bridge on the swollen Taquari river on May 2.

Footage by Matheus Hinterholz shows the boat being carried away by the current and hitting the submerged bridge. The impact caused the vessel to capsize and get stuck against the bridge.

As of early Friday evening, the death toll from catastrophic flooding in southern Brazil rose to 39, with 68 people still missing according to government officials. Credit: Matheus Hinterholz via Storyful

Video Transcript

