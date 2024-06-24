Boat fire under investigation in Eustis

The hull of the burned boat at Lakeshore Drive Boat Ramp can be seen in the water with a portion of the boat close to the dock and other pieces visible in the water.

EUSTIS — The Eustis Fire Department is working with Florida State Fire Marshals Office to investigate a fire that burned a boat down to the water line as it was being launched on Sunday afternoon, June 23, at the Lakeshore Drive Boat Ramp. The incident resulted in injuries.

One person was sent to a hospital in Orlando with injuries on Sunday, said Fire Chief Mike Swanson.

According to a city press statement, the Eustis Fire Department responded immediately to the fire and remained on scene for several hours to douse the flames and mitigate any damage from leaking fuel.

“It appears that the cause of the fire was mechanical failure and was unintentional,” said Swanson in a media release.

“The boat will remain in the water until the investigation is fully complete.”

The burned boat is visible from the boat ramp, and appears to be in at least two separate pieces. Although the ramp is now open, boaters are urged to steer clear of the wreckage as it is unsafe and part of an active investigative scene. Arrangements will be made to remove the boat this week.

For additional information, contact the Eustis Fire Department at 352-357-6585.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: One personal hospitalized after Eustis boat fire