Boat carrying 7 people crashes in Sarasota Bay; 2 people hospitalized

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A boat crash in Sarasota Bay left two people hospitalized Friday evening, according to officials.

A spokeswoman for Longboat Key Fire Rescue said at about 7 p.m., a boat carrying seven people crashed in the bay just off Jungle Queen Way.

Officials said the 24-foot boat crashed into a boat marker, launching one of the passengers out of the vessel and injuring three other people.

Two of the injured people, including the ejected individual who suffered “serious trauma to the body,” were taken to Blake Hospital for treatment. Two others were treated at the scene.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is investigating the crash, according to the spokeswoman.

