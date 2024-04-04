Boardwalk Residences at Ovation nearing completion in Newport | Going Up

Construction is nearing completion on two of the three Boardwalk Residences at Ovation luxury condo buildings in the Ovation mixed-used development in Newport, Kentucky.

The basics of the Boardwalk Residences at Ovation in Newport

Address: The Boardwalk Residences at Ovation in Newport are located on Ovation Way, a new one-way street that runs parallel to West Third Street next to the levee, between Central Avenue and Columbia Street.

Building type: Luxury condos.

Developer: Corporex Cos.

What you need to know about the Boardwalk Residences at Ovation

In Newport, construction is nearing completion on two of the three buildings that comprise the Boardwalk Residences at Ovation luxury condominiums, where residents are expected to begin moving in later this year, according to Covington-based developer, Corporex Cos.

Each of the 88 condos in the Boardwalk Residences at Ovation will have panoramic views of the Ohio River and downtown Cincinnati.

The Boardwalk Residences will consist of 88 units in three five-story buildings sitting at the top of the Newport levee where the Ohio and Licking rivers merge, with panoramic views of downtown Cincinnati.

The condo complex is the centerpiece of Corporex's $1 billion, 25-acre Ovation mixed-use development, which will include a hotel, luxury apartments, Class A office space, retail, entertainment and dining spaces when completed.

Here's where the project stands and what's ahead

The Boardwalk Residences are filling up fast. At least 86% of the 56 units in two of the three buildings have already been sold at prices ranging from about $1 million and up.

Construction on the third building, which will have 32 units starting at about $1 million, is expected to begin next year, and many of the units have already been presold.

Each of the condo buildings at the Boardwalk Residences at Ovation will have first-floor retail, dining and entertainment venues.

Take the bridge to MegaCorp Pavilion

A massive pedestrian bridge connects the condos to Ovation's MegaCorp Pavilion complex east of the levee across West Third Street.

MegaCorp Pavilion, which was the first stage of the Ovation development, includes a five-story, 100,000-square-foot Class A office building that opened in August and is 60% leased with MegaCorp Logistics as the anchor tenant.

The office building sits next to the MegaCorp Pavilion music and event venue, which opened in 2021, and a 133-room Homewood Suites by Hilton that is in the final stages of construction and expected to open later this year.

A wide pedestrian bridge will connect the Boardwalk Residences at Ovation to the MegaCorp Pavilion complex that includes the MegaCorp Pavilion music and event venue.

How you can see it

The Boardwalk Residences is an active construction site and closed to the public.

However, the development can be seen from across the Licking River in Covington and across the Ohio River from downtown Cincinnati.

The Boardwalk Residences at Ovation can be seen across the Ohio and Licking rivers from Covington and downtown Cincinnati.

