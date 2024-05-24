BOARD OF WORKS: Homes previously up for demolition receive second life

May 23—GOSHEN — Two homes that were sold during auctions in January had review hearings for unsafe buildings Thursday by the Goshen Board of Works at its weekly meeting.

Both homes, previously owned by local landlord Ron Davidhizar, were sold in order to prevent their demolition. The properties had hearings with the Goshen Board of Works Feb. 8, where all new owners were given time to make repairs. Homes on Queens Street and Oakridge Avenue were given 90 days.

Building Inspector Travis Eash explained that the new owner of 208 Queen Street told him he was uncomfortable with putting work in until the building was cleared from the Elkhart County Health Department's Unfit for Human Habitation list, which it's been on since 2017.

The 90 days are up, but Eash recommended they extend the time limit, as the owner has pulled window, roof, and remodeling permits.

"There is more work being done on this property now than has been in the last 10 years," he said. "The owner is actively working on the property every day, and seems to be motivated to get the property into a habitable state now that he feels free to do so."

The board set another review hearing for Aug. 22, expecting all repairs to be completed by then.

The other home, 321 W. Oakridge Ave., was finished within the required — 90 days, with Eash stating that all required work was completed.

"The new owner went above and beyond what the city asked for," Eash said.

The home is currently up for sale by the owner.

"It's a completely different outcome and we are extremely happy with the work Gabriel did," Eash added.

The board rescinded the unsafe building order.

OTHER ITEMS INCLUDE:

* The board approved a modification of its agreement with Cripe Design as it continues to consider the uses of several buildings. In March, the city entered into an agreement with Cripe Design for $13,000 for the study of potential use and renovation of the Goshen City Police/Courts Building, Goshen City Hall, the Goshen Chamber of Commerce Building and the Goshen News back building on Fifth Street.

* On Thursday, the board approved an amendment to include a possible fire department administration facility. Compensation will be billed at $150 per hour, up to $5,000.

* Borden Wasteaway Services will increase soon, but not by much. The board approved the waste company's request to increase the unit rate of $14.96 per month by 3.4%, to $15.47 per month, retroactive to April 1. It's consistent with the company's contract agreement with the city.

* C.R. 36 will be accessible to vehicles during fair week. The board approved access to C.R. 36 at Brinkley Way from 6 a.m. — 11 p.m. each summer. The agreement provides that the fair board will notify by March 1 each year of the dates of the fair in exchange for an ingress/egress agreement.

* The board opened bids for replacement beds for single axel and tandem axel trucks. There were Lindco Equipment Sales Inc., of Merrillville, estimated at $59,495; W.A. Jones, of New Haven, at $41,985 for single axel or $49,682 for tandem axel.

* The city was awarded an Indiana Office of Energy Development's Energy Conservation Block Grant for insulation installation for the city's annex building at $200,000.

* The board approved the rental of a trash trailer for the West Goshen Neighborhood Association's Annual Cleanup Day on June 22 at a lowered fee of $37.50.

* The board approved an agreement with Christopher B. Burke Engineering for preparation of the city's flood response plan for $40,000.

* The board approved a temporary road closure for West Washington Street June 2. The Goshen Women's Ride will take place at 2 p.m. That day and the board approved the closure from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the 300 block. The 100 block will also be closed for the ride from 10 am. to 3 p.m.

* A partial lane restriction was approved on Wilden Avenue May 28-30 for a water tap repair by Ancon.

* The board approved removing the 'no truck traffic' ordinance for Blackport Drive until Oct. 31. Earlier in the year a contract with Niblock for work on Lincoln Avenue was approved but it resulted in a traffic control issue in the area for trucks.