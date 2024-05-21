Board votes not to renew Columbia library director's contract

Daniel Boone Regional Library Director Margaret Conroy is on her way out after the library board last week voted not to renew her contract.

She began as library director in 2018 and her contract ends June 30. She steered library operations during the pandemic.

Library board President Nate Suttenfield, without specifying a reason, cited changes that have occurred in the past year.

“In light of the many changes that have taken place at the library over the last year, the board wanted a new and fresh leadership approach in order to take the library in a new direction, Suttenfield said in a news release. “We will be forming a search committee in the next few days to discuss the next steps.”

The most notable change in the past year was the approval of a contract with Danield Boone Regional Library Workers United, the library's new union that formed during Conroy's tenure. During negotiations, Conroy served as voice of the board, but she also sometimes seemed sympathetic to union positions.

The union didn't advocate for or against renewal of Conroy's contract, local union President Patrick Johnston said in an email. Human resources focus groups met with union and nonunion workers and managers in the process of considering the contract.

Johnston and others on the union's executive board also released an emailed statement.

"Truthfully, there have been many significant changes to our Library system in the past few years, including, but not limited to, our unionization," the statement reads. "The Board of Trustees ultimately unanimously decided that it is in the best interest of the library to seek new leadership. We will continue to provide excellent services and programs for our communities. Our union contract will provide essential protection and stability to workers regardless of who is in management roles. DBRLWU looks forward to establishing a good working relationship with our new executive director, whomever they may be."

The board will seek input from managers and staff in seeking a new director, Suttenfield said in the news release.

