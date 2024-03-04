Board of Trustees appoints Kevin M. Guskiewicz as MSU president

LANSING, Mich. (WLSN)– Michigan State University’s new president, Kevin M. Guskiewicz starts today.

The MSU Board of Trustees voted to appoint Guskiewicz in Dec. of last year. Guskiewicz’s is an accomplished neuroscientist and sports medicine researcher.

“I intend to foster a culture of collaboration and, by working together, we can propel MSU to even greater eminence through its powerful commitment to student success, knowledge discovery, and land grant service,” said Guskiewicz.

He will now be the 22nd MSU president since its founding in 1855.

