Board to select architects for bond projects

Mar. 24—Selecting architects for several bond projects and nominating Superintendent Scott Muri for Superintendent of the Year are on a busy Ector County ISD Board of Trustees agenda for 6 p.m. March 26.

The meeting will be held in the first floor board room of the administration building, 802 N. Sam Houston Ave.

Voters approved $424,263,000 in proposition 1 of a three propositions bond Nov. 7, 2023. The total amount of the bond was $436,109,000.

Parkhill architects will be considered for the new career and technical education center on the south side of Odessa and the new middle school on the west side.

PBK architects will be considered for renovation to the Permian High School Auditorium, a new transportation center and renovations at the Permian and Odessa high school JROTC facilities.

For more information on the projects, timeline and finances, visit ecisdbond.com

Trustees will also consider a resolution nominating Muri as Superintendent of the Year.

Every year, the Texas Association of School Boards recognizes a select group of superintendents for exemplary and visionary leadership. One of these administrators will be named 2024 Superintendent of the Year at the TASA/TASB convention, TxEDCon 2024 in San Antonio in September.

Under special presentations are:

— Recognition of New Tech Odessa and Odessa Collegiate Academy State Decathlon qualifiers.

— Announcement of Small School Decathlon Coach of the Year.

— Announcement of Appointment to Southwest Board for College Board.

— Recognition of 2 Bowie Middle School qualifiers for the State Science Fair.

— Announcement of Odessa High School's Anika Gundlapalli as National Merit Finalist.