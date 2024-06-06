Board to review sentence for convicted child killer Adam Montgomery

Montgomery’s sentence will be reviewed by a board of three members, who will be either Judicial Referees and/or Superior Court judges, according to the court.
“I hereby apply for review of the sentence imposed on me on May 9, 2024,” states the court document, which bears Montgomery’s signature.
According to the application document, “Review of the sentence may result in a decrease or increase of the minimum or maximum term within the limits fixed by law, or there may be no change in the sentence.”
Investigators believe Harmony was killed in December 2019, nearly two years before she was reported missing in 2021. Kayla Montgomery, the girl’s stepmother, testified that the girl’s body was hidden in the trunk of a car, a cooler, a ceiling vent, and a workplace freezer before Adam disposed of it.
Her body has never been found.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
SpaceX has shown once again that subjecting rocket hardware to the real-world flight environment pays dividends. In its latest launch, the company achieved a key milestone in its Starship flight test campaign: returning the booster and the upper stage back to Earth in controlled ocean splashdowns. Bringing the two parts of the launch vehicle back — the Super Heavy booster and the upper stage, which is also called Starship — are essential to the company’s long-term plans to make Starship the first-ever fully reusable rocket.
Two years ago, Prolific Machines unveiled its technology for a unique manufacturing approach to grow cells for industries, including cultivated meat. Deniz Kent, Max Huisman and Declan Jones started the company in 2020 to focus on more efficient and sustainable ways to manufacture food and medicine. This would involve growing and controlling cells without the need for expensive recombinant proteins for cell production.
It’s been 20 years since Shira Yevin, the lead singer of punk band Shiragirl drove a pink RV into the Vans Warped Tour grounds, the now-defunct punk rock festival notorious for being male-dominated. This led to the creation of Warped Tour’s Shiragirl Stage, which hosted over 300 bands, including Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Paramore. It was later honored with a Warped Tour exhibit at the Rock and Hall of Fame.