Board OKs rezoning requests, contracts for Kiwanis Children's Park work

May 9—The Lee County commissioners approved three rezoning requests and bids for projects in the Kiwanis Children's Park at their Monday meeting.

The commissioners OK'd a request from Wetherill Engineering Inc. to rezone about 18.5 acres of a 30.5-acre tract of land fronting Lower Moncure Road from Residential-Agricultural use to Light Industrial use.

Marc D. Benevides, the property owner, plans to develop a mini-warehouse/self-storage facility on the land as well as a new separate industrial lot, Amy McNeill, senior planner of the Sanford-Lee County Planning and Development Department.

The board approved a request from Fred Thomas Smith III to rezone 9.6 acres off Cumnock Road from Residential Restricted and Multi-family to Light Industrial. The commissioners OK'd the request noting that it is reasonable given the location of the site on Cumnock Road between the U.S. 421 Bypass intersection and the Cumnock community.

The commissioners also approved two contracts for work at the Kiwanis Children's Park.

Churchich Recreation & Design in Bluffton, South Carolina, was approved for the installation of a shelter/restroom combination for the playground at a cost of $120,565.

The board also approved the bid from Marks Construction of Sanford for the second phase of work for the park. Marks Construction submitted the low bid of $357,095.