Board names interim chancellor for Southern University Law Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The interim chancellor for Southern University Law Center was named during the Southern University System Board of Supervisors’ May meeting.

The board approved Alvin Washington to take on the role. His start date will be announced later, according to SULC.

“As I step into this leadership role, my primary focus will be on collaborating with our faculty, staff, and students to improve our first-time and ultimate bar passage rates,” said Washington.

He said the goal is “crucial” to the law center’s success because it directly impacts students’ future careers and moves SULC’s mission forward to give legal educational opportunities to underserved communities.

“It is very important for every university to take a pause and access the needs of the institution,” said Dennis Shields, president of Southern University System. “I am pleased to recommend to the board, Attorney Alvin Washington, to serve as the interim chancellor of the Southern University Law Center.”

Southern University Human Jukebox to compete in 2024 National Battle of the Bands

According to a Friday, May 17, announcement from SULC, Washington is the managing professor for the law center’s Mediation Clinic and serves as a faculty member teaching courses like legal research, statutory analysis, alternate dispute resolution and legal negotiations.

His experience includes working as a military trial lawyer and department head for the United States Navy claims division and being appointed as a special assistant to the United States Attorney General for the Central District of California.

Washington is active in the Baton Rouge community, participating in local organizations such as 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce, Baton Rouge Branch NAACP and Baton Rouge Bar Association Pro Bono Committee.

Latest News

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.