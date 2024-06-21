Board of Licensing shutters sports bar Mickey Doyle's for 6 months after shooting incident

FALL RIVER — The owner of the sports bar, Mickey Doyle’s, received a hefty liquor license suspension by the Fall River Board of Licensing on Tuesday in connection to a shooting on June 4 that left a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Mickey Doyle’s owner Brian Andree did not attend Tuesday’s hearing, but that didn’t stop the board from ordering the establishment shuttered effective immediately and remain closed until the end of December.

Police responded to calls of multiple gunshots around 12:30 a.m. at the strip mall where Mickey Doyle’s is located.

Mickey Doyle's sports bar on Rhode Island Avenue in Fall River is seen here Friday, June 21, 2024.

According to a presentation to the board by Fall River Police Sgt. David Gouveia, the victim was fleeing from a vehicle where the occupants were shooting at him.

When police arrived, the victim and the suspect vehicle were gone, but officers found multiple spent shell casings, bullets lodged in the walls of adjoining businesses and a trail of blood from America Street to the rear door of the bar.

Gouveia said officers also found traces of blood inside the building where a bar worker was found mopping up the floor.

Later in the morning, Charlton Memorial Hospital reported a man arrived at the emergency room with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Gouveia said the victim would not cooperate with police, but they were able to identify the man from surveillance cameras located on the property.

The cameras inside Mickey Doyle’s were not working, said Gouveia, and workers in the bar denied there had been any incidents that evening.

Latest suspension comes two years after another order to close the bar

It’s not the first time Andree and his business, located at 380 Rhode Island Ave., has been sanctioned by the licensing board for problems at the bar.

In July 2022 the board suspended Mickey Doyle’s liquor license for nearly a month due to numerous police responses over the past year with incidents that included a stabbing, assaults and overdoses at the establishment.

In 2019, a 27-year-old Tiverton man was stabbed in a brawl inside the bar and seriously wounded.

At the time, Andree was also ordered to create an action plan going forward that included hiring police details and have a working camera system.

Licensing Board Chairman Gregory Brilhante noted during Tuesday’s hearing that Andree has yet to abide by his own plan.

Brilhante recommended to the board additional sanctions including having a 10 p.m. closing from December until June 30, 2025, where Andree may then go back to the board and request a change in the hours of operation.

“He has to learn,” said Brilhante. “But he doesn’t get to reopen unless his action plan is complied with. If he doesn’t pay for details, he’s not reopening. If he doesn’t have every one of his cameras working, he’s not reopening.”

A recording indicated that the telephone number to Mickey Doyle’s was out of service.

Police spokesman Detective Sgt. Moses Pereira indicated in an email that no arrests have been made at this time in connection with the June shooting.

