Board to hear update on new middle school

Jun. 6—PBK — Architects will present an update on the design of a new middle school during the Ector County ISD Board of Trustees workshop at 6 p.m. June 11.

The meeting will be in the first floor board room of the administration building, 802 N. Sam Houston Ave.

Items to be discussed include the project scope/schedule, site plan, floor plans, exterior design concept, interior design concept, next steps, and questions from the trustees.

The overall project budget is $120 million and $90 million of that is construction costs. Projected opening is July 2026.

In November 2023, voters passed one proposition of a three proposition bond. The total bond was $436,109,000. Voters approved Proposition A for $424 million. It included:

— A new Career & Technical Education Center to be built on land donated by Grow Odessa, located in the industrial park on East Murphy Street. The Permian Strategic Partnership has pledged additional money toward the facility.

— A new middle school to be located in west Ector County on South Tripp Avenue.

— Districtwide maintenance and replacement of electrical systems, plumbing systems, heating/air conditioning systems, and more.

— A new Transportation facility, plus bus purchases.

— Technology items including replacement of districtwide phone system, PA/Bell/Clock/Fire Alarm system replacements; security camera refresh; classroom interactive flat panels; large group instruction area audio/visual equipment.

— A complete renovation of the Permian High School Auditorium and Theatre; replacement of outdated instruments; performance risers for all middle school choirs; classroom instruments for elementary campuses; uniforms for middle school bands and mariachi.

— JROTC facility needs.

— Complete replacement of the Transition Learning Center facility for students ages 18-21 with special needs learning to transition from school to the workforce.

— Complete replacement of classroom buildings and barns at the Ag Farm.

— LED lighting at the Odessa High School baseball and tennis stadiums; LED lighting at the Permian High School baseball stadium; resurfacing of tennis stadiums at all middle schools; replacement of indoor bleachers in main gyms of all middle schools.

In other business, the board will consider a resolution to lease or allow for a purpose other than a district purpose of any unused or underused district facility.

Texas Education Code §11.1542 authorizes this.

The presentation will include a summary of all requirements outlined in the code that must be met prior to offering the facility to any other specific entity.

A draft of a resolution to use a portion of Travis Elementary will be included as part of the discussion, supplemental agenda material said.

Trustees will also hear a spring 2024 MAP (Measures of Academic Progress) test presentation, consider hiring a principal for San Jacinto Elementary School and reorganize the board.