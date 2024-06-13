Boalsburg woman arrested, accused of stabbing man during argument at State College-area home

A Boalsburg woman was arrested Thursday following the stabbing of a man during an argument.

Toshia M. Immel, 29, was accused of stabbing the man in the abdomen with a serrated kitchen knife about 12:05 a.m. Thursday inside a home on the 100 block of Shrineview Ave. in Harris Township, State College police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

Others who live in the home told investigators they heard Immel and the man arguing before the stabbing. One woman said arguments between the two are frequent and described the wound as bleeding uncontrollably, police wrote.

He was transported by Centre LifeLink EMS to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment of an about one-inch stab wound, police wrote. The charging document did not describe his condition and a message left with the department was not immediately returned.

When interviewed by a lieutenant, Immel described allegations of past abuse, police wrote. A defense lawyer was not listed and the Centre County Public Defender Office said it has not been appointed to represent her as of Thursday.

Immel was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment. She did not post bail, which was set at $50,000 by District Judge Gregory Koehle.

She is incarcerated at the Centre County Correctional Facility. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 26.