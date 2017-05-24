BNP Paribas pays $350 million to settle New York currency probe

FILE PHOTO: A man is seen in silhouette as he walks behind the logo of BNP Paribas in a building in Issy-les-Moulineaux, near Paris, France, April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

By Karen Freifeld

NEW YORK (Reuters) - French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.

The bank allowed more than a dozen traders and salespeople in New York and other key trading hubs to manipulate foreign exchange prices through a failure to supervise, according to New York's Department of Financial Services. Foreign exchange traders colluded in online chat rooms to manipulate the currency prices, the regulator said.

Traders also executed fake trades to influence exchange rates of emerging market currencies and improperly shared confidential customer information with traders at other large banks, the regulator said.

BNP Paribas said in a statement that it "deeply regrets the past misconduct," which occurred between 2007 and 2013, and has since strengthened its systems of control and compliance.

Some employees involved in the wrongdoing were terminated, while others left the bank earlier, according to the regulator.







(Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)